DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0450 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.47 or 0.01071386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00395203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003676 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

