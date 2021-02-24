Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: DREUF) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $14.25 to $14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $13.00 to $14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.