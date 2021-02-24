Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

