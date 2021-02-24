Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
