Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $505.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.00 million. Dropbox posted sales of $455.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224 in the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

