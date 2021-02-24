DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.53

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

