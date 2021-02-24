DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSPG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $377.79 million, a PE ratio of -66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,904 shares of company stock worth $1,652,529 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DSP Group by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DSP Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

