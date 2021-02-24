DubaiCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,588.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $8,588.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00020253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

