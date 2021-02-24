Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.