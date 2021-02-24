Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Market Capitalization Tops $47.56 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002995 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $47.56 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00502693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00067672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00081948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.07 or 0.00481407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072953 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.