Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.00511457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.77 or 0.00487249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00073767 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

