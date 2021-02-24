DuckDaoDime Market Capitalization Tops $85.88 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $85.88 million and $3.01 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for approximately $82.80 or 0.00167800 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00507659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00082292 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00058801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00481757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073668 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,198 tokens. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

