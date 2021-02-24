Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.00

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $691.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

