Dundee Precious Metals’ (DPMLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Dundee Securities dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of DPMLF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 14,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.