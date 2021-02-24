Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DPM. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.55. 282,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.04.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

