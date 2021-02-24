Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.14 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $1,910.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Dune Network Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 456,005,616 coins and its circulating supply is 358,478,152 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . The official website for Dune Network is dune.network

Dune Network Coin Trading

Dune Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dune Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.