Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $292.67

Shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.67 ($3.82) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 159,133 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

