Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE DND traded down C$1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$41.50. 499,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a 1-year low of C$11.25 and a 1-year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.