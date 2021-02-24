Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$51.50 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.50. 499,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09. Dye & Durham Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

