Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Tops $106,337.78

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $106,337.78 and approximately $95,780.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,825 coins and its circulating supply is 371,989 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

