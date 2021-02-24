Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.28. 3,831,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 754,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.