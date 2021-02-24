Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Up 5.5%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 297,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 542,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 732,117 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,303,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,076,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

