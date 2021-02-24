DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

Shares of SDF traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €8.80 ($10.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

