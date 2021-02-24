e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.33

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 15108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $177,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,597 shares of company stock worth $11,881,997. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

