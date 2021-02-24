Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ECC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,743. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

ECC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

