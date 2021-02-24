Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 448,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 332,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

