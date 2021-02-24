East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.43, but opened at C$0.39. East Africa Metals shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 85,053 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of C$70.07 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50.

In other news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of East Africa Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

