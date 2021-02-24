Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.85 Million

Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to announce $63.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $60.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $243.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.40 million to $244.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $268.01 million, with estimates ranging from $266.91 million to $268.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.