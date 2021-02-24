Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $113.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

