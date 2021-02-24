EasyFi (EASY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.58 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One EasyFi token can now be bought for about $16.93 or 0.00033989 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $29.25 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.01 or 0.00491823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00468813 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,571 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

