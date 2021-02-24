Eaton Vance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 22,511 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

