Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) rose 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 26,179,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 18,787,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.