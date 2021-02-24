EBCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $5.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

