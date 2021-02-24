Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stake Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,878 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.48% of Ebix worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 43.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ebix in the third quarter worth about $225,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,453,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,629,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $718.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

