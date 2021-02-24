Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading 8.4% Higher

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.15. 1,746,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 897,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The company has a market cap of $778.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ebix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

