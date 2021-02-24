eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 679.6% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $10,985.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 679.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00363823 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

