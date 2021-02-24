Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ECHO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 18,348,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,248,703. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

