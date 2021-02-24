Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
ECHO traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.62 ($0.01). 18,348,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,248,703. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.34 ($0.02). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
About Echo Energy
