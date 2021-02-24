EchoLink Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $919,431.90 and $76,814.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

