ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2021


ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of ECN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.09. 406,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,982. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

