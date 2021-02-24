ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ECN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Shares of ECN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.09. 406,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,982. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.67 and a 52-week high of C$8.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

