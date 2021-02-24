Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 461.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,342 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ecopetrol worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 213,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

