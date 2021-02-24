Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading Up 7.3%

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 229,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 914,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 110.02% and a negative net margin of 1,928.79%. On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank R. Oakes sold 7,992 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $57,942.00. Company insiders own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.