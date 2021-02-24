Edgeless Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $500,779.43 and approximately $341.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056763 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00035782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.55 or 0.00747290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00038875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060576 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,263.65 or 0.04602313 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

