Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0198 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $107.86 million and $1.01 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,040,288,099 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,171,085 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

