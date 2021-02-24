Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 555,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $31,423,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Edison International by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.