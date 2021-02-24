Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $67.66

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.66 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 65.36 ($0.85). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.90), with a volume of 75,633 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm has a market cap of £145.40 million and a P/E ratio of 12.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In related news, insider Imogen Moss bought 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72). Also, insider Robin Archibald bought 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

