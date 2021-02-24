Egretia Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.97 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Egretia has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

EGT is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

