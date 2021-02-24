EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $54.09. Approximately 5,498,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,790,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -338.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.