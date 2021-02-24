Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.25 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

