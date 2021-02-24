Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

