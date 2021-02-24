Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.19–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $589-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $572.32 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.63.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC traded up $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $156.70. 1,194,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.