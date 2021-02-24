Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.18–0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $158-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.19–0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.63.

Elastic stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.70. 1,194,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,426. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

